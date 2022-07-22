News
Patna-Delhi IndiGo flight grounded after hoax bomb threat, passenger held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 22, 2022 01:08 IST
A passenger on IndiGo's Patna-Delhi flight on Thursday claimed that there was a bomb on board, which later turned out to be a hoax, sources said.

IMAGE: Police and bomb disposal squad inspect luggage after a hoax bomb threat by a passenger at the airport in Patna, July 21, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The flight, which was scheduled to depart at 8.20 pm, had to be grounded following the hoax threat, they said.

All the passengers were safely evacuated.

 

The plane was searched and nothing was found, a source said.

The passenger who spread the hoax was detained by the local authorities.

The plane is expected to leave for Delhi with passengers on Friday morning, sources said.

IndiGo did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on the matter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
