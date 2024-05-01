News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Aqib Ilyas named Oman skipper; Paudel to lead Nepal

T20 World Cup: Aqib Ilyas named Oman skipper; Paudel to lead Nepal

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 01, 2024 20:26 IST
Photograph: ICC/X

Featuring in the T20 World Cup for the third time, Oman on Wednesday named Aqib Ilyas as their skipper for the upcoming edition of the tournament, which will be held across June in the USA and West Indies.

"It's a huge responsibility, and I aim to lead the team to many victories," he said following his appointment as the team captain.

 

"We are preparing rigorously for the World Cup, and the recent ACC Premier Cup has provided us with invaluable preparation."

Former skipper Zeeshan Maqsood is also part of the 15-member side, having led the team since the 2016 edition.

The batters are Ilyas and Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi, Pratik Athavale and Ayaan Khan.

The bowling attack will be spearheaded by Bilal Khan and supported by pacers Kaleemullah and Fayyaz Butt, while Shakeel Ahmad, Ilyas and Zeeshan will be handling the spin department.

Oman play their tournament opener against Namibia on June 2 in Barbados, and are clubbed alongside defending champions England, Australia and Scotland in Group B.

Oman squad for T20 World Cup:

Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad.

Rohit Paudel to lead Nepal 

Playing in the tournament for only the second time, Nepal too named their squad which will be led by all-rounder Rohit Paudel.

Most of the players were picked on the basis of their performance in the ACC Premier Cup and the ongoing home series against West Indies A.

Besides Paudel, the players to watch out for will be Dipendra Singh Airee, who recently scripted history by becoming only the third T20 International batter to hit six sixes in an over, Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh.

Lalit Rajbanshi will be a threat with his spin bowling.

Nepal will be getting their campaign underway against the Netherlands on June 4 in Dallas. They are clubbed with South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands in Group D.

Nepal squad for T20 World Cup:

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal and Kamal Singh Airee.

Source: PTI
