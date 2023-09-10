News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Morocco earthquake death toll surpasses 2000

Morocco earthquake death toll surpasses 2000

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 10, 2023 09:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

More than 2,000 people have been killed so far after a deadly earthquake jolted Morocco in the late evening hours on Friday.

IMAGE: Rescuers carry a search operation following a powerful earthquake, in Amizmiz, in Morocco. Photograph: Abdelhak Balhaki/Reuters

After the magnitude 6.8 earthquake, which claimed the lives of more than 2,012 people and injured 2,059 others while also leaving many homeless, authorities on Saturday proclaimed three days of national mourning in the country.

According to a statement from the military, King Mohammed VI of Morocco directed the armed forces to deploy specialized search and rescue teams and a surgical field hospital.

Historic structures in Marrakesh, the closest city to the epicentre, were damaged by the earthquake that shook Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday night, but the majority of casualties were recorded in mountainous regions to the south in the Al-Haouz and Taroudant provinces, reported Al Jazeera.

 

Meanwhile, the efforts to clear roads for search and rescue operations are underway.

The earthquake took place at 03:41:01 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 18.5 km. The magnitude of the earthquake caused pulses to travel from Sidi Ifni in the south to Rabat in the north and beyond.

The epicentre was noted at 72 kilometres west of Marrakesh, a major economic centre.

According to Al Jazeera, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Department (AFAD) says it has placed two hundred and sixty-five members of medical, relief, and search and rescue agencies on alert, in case it receives a distress call from Morocco.

It says a thousand tents have been allocated to be transported to Morocco if they receive a request from the authorities in Rabat.

rime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in an earthquake in Morocco and said India is ready to offer all possible assistance to it in this difficult time.

Modi began his opening remarks at the G20 summit by offering condolences to those affected by the tragedy. "In this difficult hour the entire world community is with Morocco and we are ready to offer them all possible assistance," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 11,000
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 11,000
The DEADLIEST earthquakes from the past 25 years
The DEADLIEST earthquakes from the past 25 years
How to prevent losses in a major quake
How to prevent losses in a major quake
Dreams do come true as Gauff crowned US tennis queen
Dreams do come true as Gauff crowned US tennis queen
Aditya L1 completes 3rd earth-bound manoeuvre
Aditya L1 completes 3rd earth-bound manoeuvre
'Proud Hindu' Rishi Sunak visits Akshardham temple
'Proud Hindu' Rishi Sunak visits Akshardham temple
Euro qualifiers: England, Italy held; Belgium lucky
Euro qualifiers: England, Italy held; Belgium lucky
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'We are seeing only scenes of death and destruction'

'We are seeing only scenes of death and destruction'

Is There Life In The Rubble?

Is There Life In The Rubble?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances