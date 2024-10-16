News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Hoax bomb threats to flights: Mumbai cops summon 3 from Chhattisgarh

Hoax bomb threats to flights: Mumbai cops summon 3 from Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI
October 16, 2024 01:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai police served a notice to a teenage boy, his father, and another person from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh asking them to join questioning in connection with bomb threats posted on social media targeting three flights, officials said on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Three international flights originating from Mumbai received bomb threats on Monday.

While a New York-bound Air India flight was diverted to New Delhi and rescheduled, the other two, both operated by IndiGo, were delayed by several hours.

 

Nothing suspicious was found on any of the planes, police officials had said.

The bomb threat was received through a post on the micro-blogging platform X and the handle is being verified, the officer said.

Two IndiGo flights, one headed to Muscat and the other to Jeddah, also received bomb threats before they took off and the planes were moved to isolation bays for security checks.

"On Monday, a bomb threat was posted on X for an Air India's Mumbai-New York flight and IndiGo's Mumbai to Muscat and Mumbai to Jeddah flights," said Rajnandgaon superintendent pf Police Mohit Garg.

After receiving information about the tweet's connection with Rajnandgaon, Raipur Cyber Cell, Kotwali Police Rajnandgaon, and Cyber Cell, collected electronic data related to the case, he said.

The Mumbai police have registered a case against an unknown person and the X handle.

"A team of Mumbai Police reached Rajnandgaon on Monday. With the help of Rajnandgaon Police, a notice was issued to a 17-year-old boy, who is a resident of Rajnandgaon city, his father, and the person whose X account was used, They were summoned for questioning and further action to Mumbai," Garg added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
3 international flights from Mumbai get bomb threats
3 international flights from Mumbai get bomb threats
Emergency at Ker airport after bomb threat on AI flight
Emergency at Ker airport after bomb threat on AI flight
London-bound Air India flight receives bomb threat
London-bound Air India flight receives bomb threat
US-bound AI flight among 7 get bomb threat on X
US-bound AI flight among 7 get bomb threat on X
Deep appetite in Pak to boost India ties: Ex-interim PM
Deep appetite in Pak to boost India ties: Ex-interim PM
Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif shake hands at SCO dinner
Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif shake hands at SCO dinner
Man Utd part ways with Sir Alex, sparking outrage
Man Utd part ways with Sir Alex, sparking outrage
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

US-bound AI flight among 7 to get bomb threat on X

US-bound AI flight among 7 to get bomb threat on X

Emergency at Mum airport after bomb threat on flight

Emergency at Mum airport after bomb threat on flight

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances