News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Over 20 flights receive bomb threats on Saturday

Over 20 flights receive bomb threats on Saturday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 19, 2024 15:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

More than 20 flights of various Indian airlines have received bomb threats since Saturday morning, according to sources.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ThePixelman/Pixabay.com

Flights of Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air and Alliance Air have received the threats, the sources said.

Among them are IndiGo's flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul, and Jodhpur to Delhi as well as Vistara's flight from Udaipur to Mumbai.

 

IndiGo, in two separate statements, said it is cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 17 from Mumbai to Istanbul, and flight 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul.

The airline is working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines.

'Flight 6E 184, operating from Jodhpur to Delhi received a security-related alert. The aircraft has landed in Delhi and customers have disembarked the aircraft, we are coordinating with the security agencies as per procedure,' the airline said in another statement.

Vistara said that shortly before landing, flight UK 624 en route to Mumbai from Udaipur had a security concern and upon landing at the Mumbai airport, the plane was taken to the isolation bay for mandatory checks.

The sources said more than 20 flights have received bomb threats since Saturday morning.

On Friday, three international flights of Vistara received bomb threats which turned out to be hoaxes and one of the flights was diverted to Frankfurt as a precautionary measure.

In the past few days, more than 40 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received bomb threats which later turned out to be hoaxes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bomb threat saga continues as more flights get threats
Bomb threat saga continues as more flights get threats
Teen held for bomb threats to airlines over dispute
Teen held for bomb threats to airlines over dispute
SEE: Dramatic scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare
SEE: Dramatic scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare
PIX: Pant misses out on century, but India in control
PIX: Pant misses out on century, but India in control
Dhoni to join T10 League? Rumours swirl...
Dhoni to join T10 League? Rumours swirl...
LG okays J-K cabinet's resolution to restore statehood
LG okays J-K cabinet's resolution to restore statehood
Sanjeeda Shaikh Took Everyone's Breath Away
Sanjeeda Shaikh Took Everyone's Breath Away
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Govt plans crackdown to prevent hoax bomb threats

Govt plans crackdown to prevent hoax bomb threats

NSG to enhance 'Sky Marshals' in flights amid threats

NSG to enhance 'Sky Marshals' in flights amid threats

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances