Delhi schools evacuated after bomb threat, search ops on

Three schools in Delhi's Dwarka area received bomb threat e-mails on Monday, triggering panic among students and prompting authorities to evacuate the premises.

IMAGE: Multiple teams from the Delhi police, bomb disposal squad and dog squad were rushed to the spots. Photograph: ANI Photo

The schools included Delhi Public School, Modern Convent School, and Shree Ram World School, a senior police officer said, adding that the threats were received via e-mail.

Multiple teams from the Delhi police, bomb disposal squad and dog squad were rushed to the spots, officials said, adding that cyber teams are working to trace the IP address of the sender.

"A search operation is underway at the schools," said a senior fire official.