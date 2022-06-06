News
Moosewala murder: 3rd suspect arrested from Haryana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 06, 2022 13:43 IST
The Punjab Police has arrested another person in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, taking the number of people held in the case so far to three.

IMAGE: Young men take out a candle march to pay tribute to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, at Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Davinder alias Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad.

Two suspects involved in the killing had allegedly stayed with him police sources said on Monday.

On June 3, two other suspects were nabbed by the Punjab Police from Fatehabad and their roles in Moosewala's killing were being probed.

Two days after the killing of Moosewala in Mansa district, the Punjab Police on Tuesday made the first arrest in this case.

 

The arrested person, Manpreet Singh, was accused of providing logistic support to the assailants.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on a temporary basis.

The state police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
