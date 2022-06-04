News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Moosewala murder: HC denies probe by sitting judge

Moosewala murder: HC denies probe by sitting judge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 04, 2022 13:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Punjab government request for a probe by a sitting high court judge into the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala has not been accepted, according to sources.

The sources said a communication in this regard has been sent to the state government by the court administration. The HC administration is learnt to have told the government that it cannot spare a judge.

The high court is short of 38 judges with a pendency of around 4.50 lakh cases.

There was no immediate reaction from the state government.

 

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district On May 29.

The Punjab government had Monday announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting HC judge after Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh had sought it.

Punjab's Principal Secretary (Home) Anurag Verma in a letter to HC, Registrar General, on May 30, had written, “The government is very concerned about this serious incident and would like to get to the root of the cause to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice”.

"I have been directed to convey the request of the Hon'ble Chief Minister for the Hon'ble Chief Justice, Punjab and Haryana High Court to get conducted an enquiry headed by a sitting judge of the Hon'ble Punjab and Haryana high court in this regard."

The family of Moosewala has also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a probe by the central agencies into the brutal murder of the famous Punjabi singer.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had visited Moosewala's home in Mansa on Friday, assuring the slain singer's family that his killers would soon be behind bars. PTI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Gang members killed Moosewala, admits Bishnoi
Gang members killed Moosewala, admits Bishnoi
Moosewala was shot from up-close, 25 bullets hit him
Moosewala was shot from up-close, 25 bullets hit him
Punjab police make first arrest for Moosewala's murder
Punjab police make first arrest for Moosewala's murder
How Shastri's Iconic Audi Was Restored
How Shastri's Iconic Audi Was Restored
Time To Get Creative With Mangoes!
Time To Get Creative With Mangoes!
Why Are Pakistanis Protesting?
Why Are Pakistanis Protesting?
What You Can Watch On OTT
What You Can Watch On OTT
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Moosewala makes final journey on favourite tractor

Moosewala makes final journey on favourite tractor

Autopsy shows 19 bullets were pumped into Moosewala

Autopsy shows 19 bullets were pumped into Moosewala

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances