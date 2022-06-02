Autopsy shows 19 bullets were pumped into Moosewala

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's body had 19 bullet injury marks and he would have died within 15 minutes, said his autopsy report.

IMAGE: BJP Punjab chief Ashwani Sharma (left) and Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (second from left) during a meeting with the father of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, in Mansa, June 2, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

The assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moosewala in Jawahar Ke village after waylaying his vehicle.

At least three weapons were used and 30 empty cases were found from the site.

A panel of five doctors had conducted the post-mortem examination of Moosewala.

The autopsy report said the singer probably died "within 15 minutes" of receiving the injuries.

The cause of death was "hemorrhagic shock which is due to ante mortem fire arm injuries described and sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature", the report said.

According to the report, Moosewala's body bore the maximum bullet injury marks on his right side.

An X-ray of the whole body was also conducted to detect projectiles, it said. Moosewala's red T-shirt and pyjama were having blood stains and multiple holes corresponding to the injuries, it said.

In the attack, the singer's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured. At least three weapons were used and thirty empty cases were found from the site.

A CCTV footage, which emerged on social media, showed that the vehicle of Moosewala was being followed by a Corolla car in Jawahar Ke village on Sunday evening.

A Bolero car stopped in front of Moosewala's Thar and then the occupants of both cars started indiscriminate firing at the singer, according to the FIR.

The Punjab police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Moosewala.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

According to the police, Moosewala's murder appeared to be in retaliation for Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder that took place last year.

The name of Moosewala's manager Shaganpreet had figured in the Middukhera's murder.