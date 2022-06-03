News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Punjab CM meets Moosewala's family days after killing

Punjab CM meets Moosewala's family days after killing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 03, 2022 12:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the house of Sidhu Moosewala on Friday and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead. 

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meets family members of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Photograph: ANI

Mann reached Moosewala's house in Moosa village around 10 am and spent about an hour with the singer-politician's family. Heavy police security was deployed outside the residence of Moosewala.

The 28-year-old singer-politician was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

 

Ahead of the chief minister's visit, a few people held a protest against the Punjab Police for allegedly stopping them from entering the Moosa village by deploying heavy security.

However, the police stated that no one was being stopped from entering the village.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Sardulgarh seat Gurpreet Singh Banawali, who reached Moosewala's house ahead of Mann's visit, had also faced protest.

The protesters had also raised slogans against the state government.

"Our cars are being stopped from entering the village. Our relatives' vehicles are not being allowed to enter," a protester claimed.

The AAP accused the Congress of playing "dirty politics" over the murder of Moosewala.

The ruling party's chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang alleged that some Congress leaders, including a former legislator along with supporters, were creating trouble.

"The whole of Punjab is watching them," Kang said.

On Thursday, Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met the family of Moosewala in Mansa to condole the death of the singer.

Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on May 28 on a temporary basis.

However, the Punjab and Haryana high court was on Thursday informed that the security cover of 424 protectees which was scaled down temporarily will be restored from June 7.

The state government had curtailed the security cover in the wake of "Ghallughara week" and the anniversary of Operation Bluestar carried out by the Army in June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple complex.

Mann has announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the killing of Moosewala.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Moosewala makes final journey on favourite tractor
Moosewala makes final journey on favourite tractor
Moosewala was shot from up-close, 25 bullets hit him
Moosewala was shot from up-close, 25 bullets hit him
Punjab police make first arrest for Moosewala's murder
Punjab police make first arrest for Moosewala's murder
ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
Meet Hrithik's GORGEOUS Cousin
Meet Hrithik's GORGEOUS Cousin
SEE: Iga Swiatek's Journey To Final
SEE: Iga Swiatek's Journey To Final
Raveena, Anup Jalota Sing For KK
Raveena, Anup Jalota Sing For KK
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Autopsy shows 19 bullets were pumped into Moosewala

Autopsy shows 19 bullets were pumped into Moosewala

Moosewala murder plot hatched in Tihar jail?

Moosewala murder plot hatched in Tihar jail?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances