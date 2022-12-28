News
Mom, child returning from China test Covid +ve in TN

Mom, child returning from China test Covid +ve in TN

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 28, 2022 11:01 IST
A woman and her six-year-old daughter, who returned from China via Colombo, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Madurai airport in Tamil Nadu, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Passengers seen wearing masks at Indira Gandhi International Airport in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the world, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The woman, hailing from Virudhunagar near Madurai, and her daughter were subjected to RT-PCR test at the airport when they landed on Tuesday and the results turned positive for coronavirus, the official said.

Both are under home isolation in Virudhunagar. Their samples would be sent to the state lab for whole genomic sequencing.

 

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu had reported 10 positive cases while the number of active cases remained at 51.

The Tamil Nadu government had intensified the screening of all passengers who arrived at the four airports in the state immediately after the sudden surge in coronavirus cases in China and other countries.

On Tuesday, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian, while inspecting a COVID-19 mock drill at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, here had said that the government is fully prepared to tackle the outbreak, if any.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Covid scare: Hospitals across India conduct mock drill
Amid Covid spurt, China to reopen for foreign flyers
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
Home Alone On New Year's Eve? Try This!
3 terrorists killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu
NFO kitty shrinks as new equity fund launches dry up
India logs 188 Covid infections, active cases rise
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

China's Covid Surge: India's Dr Kotnis Moment?

China Struggles With Covid Pandemic

