News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amid Covid spurt, China to reopen for foreign travellers

Amid Covid spurt, China to reopen for foreign travellers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 27, 2022 12:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Days after it faced nationwide anti-government protests against its stringent zero-Covid policy, China in a major shift of its coronavirus response policies has announced that it will scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8 as it reopens its borders and comes out of international isolation after nearly three years.

IMAGE: Travellers walk with their luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport, on December 27, 2022. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

The National Health Commission (NHC) on Monday announced that COVID-19 management will be downgraded from Class A to B from next month, in the same category as less-severe diseases, such as Dengue fever.

 

China will cancel inbound quarantine for international arrivals starting from January 8, 2023, it said.

Previously passengers coming from abroad had to mandatorily stay in over two weeks of quarantine in government accommodations, which was gradually reduced to five days with three days' of observation.

These announcements come at a time when the country is grappling with a sudden spurt in coronavirus infections fuelled by the Omicron variant after the Xi Jinping regime relaxed its stringent zero-Covid policy earlier this month following a wave of anti-government protests.

Officials argue that the Omicron variant was not as lethal as the Delta strain, which caused massive casualties all over the world.

COVID-19 has been managed as a top category 'A' infectious disease since 2020, putting it at par with bubonic plague and cholera, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Under Chinese laws, authorities must impose the toughest restrictions such as quarantine and isolation of the infected and their close contacts, and lockdowns to contain those diseases.

At the border, the infected must be isolated and those who might be infected quarantined, depending on the incubation period.

The NHC also stopped announcing daily Covid cases from Sunday.

The novel coronavirus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 before it turned into a pandemic.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Covid-ravaged Beijing to distribute Pfizer's drug
Covid-ravaged Beijing to distribute Pfizer's drug
COVID-19 Isn't Slowing Down In China
COVID-19 Isn't Slowing Down In China
Here's what India doing to prevent China-like surge
Here's what India doing to prevent China-like surge
2022: A year of many firsts for Indian sports!
2022: A year of many firsts for Indian sports!
The Men We Loved In 2022
The Men We Loved In 2022
Dense fog cloaks Delhi, mercury in single digits
Dense fog cloaks Delhi, mercury in single digits
Credit card spends fall 11% in Nov
Credit card spends fall 11% in Nov
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Covid runs rampant in China as govt seems absent

Covid runs rampant in China as govt seems absent

China stops publishing Covid cases amid fresh spike

China stops publishing Covid cases amid fresh spike

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances