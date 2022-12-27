Hospitals across India conduct mock drill to check Covid readiness

Mock drills are being conducted on Tuesday in various hospitals across the country in view of rising COVID-19 cases in some countries including China, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

IMAGE: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks with a doctor as a medic collects swab sample of a woman, during a nationwide mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness, at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

This comes after four international travellers from Myanmar tested positive for the Coronavirus infection at the Delhi airport.

"To make sure there isn't a Covid surge in the country, PM Modi has asked us to be careful. The government is also preparing if at the Covid cases increase. Today, mock drills are conducted across Covid hospitals in the country to make sure people get proper treatment," Mandaviya said.

As there have been reports of a surge in Covid cases in some countries, the operational readiness of health facilities is being reviewed in all states and Union Territories in case of another wave.

B K Mohapatra, Director of Health Services in Odisha said, "Mock drill is being conducted today to see how prepared we are. We need to have full monitoring & keep all the logistics ready. There is excess oxygen in our state. If any shortcoming is found (during mock drill),it will be addressed."

Mock drills are conducted at (MCH) Hospital at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu, Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Mandaviya visited Safdarjung Hospital to review the mock drill, while Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai.

Four international travellers from Myanmar had tested positive for the infection at Delhi airport on Monday.

The Genome sequencing of their samples is being done, sources said.