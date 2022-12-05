Modi's brother gets emotional: 'I told him...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi cast his vote in Ahmedabad on Monday in the second phase of the Assembly elections.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi after casting his vote for the second phase of Gujarat assembly elections at Nishan Public school, Ranip, Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI

He voted at Nishan Public school, Ranip in Ahmedabad, the same polling booth where Modi had voted.

Somabhai got emotional as he talked about the prime minister who visited him earlier on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Somabhai revealed his interaction with him.

"I asked him (PM Modi) that he works a lot for the country, and he should take some rest as well," Somabhai said.

He said that the people of the country cannot ignore the kind of work that is being done at the national level since 2014, which he believed would be the basis of voting in the Gujarat assembly elections.

"My only message to the voters is that they should use their votes well. They should vote for such a party that would work for the development of the country.

"The people have seen the kind of work that has been done at the national level since 2014, they cannot ignore it. People will vote based on that," he said.