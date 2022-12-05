Modi, Shah among famous faces seen at polling booth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were among the prominent faces who exercised their franchise in the second phase of Gujarat elections on Monday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Ranip area in Ahmedabad, on Monday, December 5, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Modi casts his vote. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Modi shows his inked finger after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/Twitter

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his wife Sonal Shah and son Jay Shah show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel gets his finger marked with indelible ink before casting his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Kind courtesy @Bhupendrapbjp/Twitter

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel after casting her vote at a polling booth 95 in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi votes in Gandhinagar. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his wife cast their votes in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi casts his vote in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI