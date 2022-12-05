News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi, Shah among famous faces seen at polling booth

Modi, Shah among famous faces seen at polling booth

December 05, 2022 14:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were among the prominent faces who exercised their franchise in the second phase of Gujarat elections on Monday.

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Ranip area in Ahmedabad, on Monday, December 5, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Modi casts his vote. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Modi shows his inked finger after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/Twitter

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his wife Sonal Shah and son Jay Shah show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel gets his finger marked with indelible ink before casting his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Kind courtesy @Bhupendrapbjp/Twitter

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel after casting her vote at a polling booth 95 in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi votes in Gandhinagar. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his wife cast their votes in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi casts his vote in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: BJP candidate from Viramgam Hardik Patel casts his vote at Chandranagar Primary School, Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
 
Print this article
Has Modi ensured 16 Ahmedabad seats with roadshow?
Has Modi ensured 16 Ahmedabad seats with roadshow?
Was hiding in jungle, says 'abducted' Guj Cong MLA
Was hiding in jungle, says 'abducted' Guj Cong MLA
Voting underway in bypolls across 5 states
Voting underway in bypolls across 5 states
Bommai asks Maha ministers not to visit Belagavi
Bommai asks Maha ministers not to visit Belagavi
Sukant wins gold as India's shuttlers shine in Peru
Sukant wins gold as India's shuttlers shine in Peru
Services sector output hits 3-month high in Nov
Services sector output hits 3-month high in Nov
Priyanka Dazzles Dubai!
Priyanka Dazzles Dubai!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

People of Gujarat listen to everyone but...: PM Modi

People of Gujarat listen to everyone but...: PM Modi

Modi, Shah vote as phase 2 polling underway in Gujarat

Modi, Shah vote as phase 2 polling underway in Gujarat

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances