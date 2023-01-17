Modiji Is Coming To Mumbai, So...

The Pradhan Sevak will be in Maximum City on Thursday, January 19, to inaugurate a couple of Metro projects, so Maharashtra CM Eknath Shambhaji Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis have got cracking, plastering Mr Modi's route into the city with huge cutouts of the man himself, themselves (but of course!) and the late Shiv Sena supremo, who ESS always highlights is his political mentor (take that Uddhav!).

Photographs: Afsar Dayatar for Rediff.com IMAGE: Modiji at the traffic light opposite the St Michael's Church in Mahim, north central Mumbai, where some graves were destroyed by a reported vandal on January 7, 2023.

IMAGE: Bal Thackeray -- after whom Shinde's Shiv Sena faction is named -- on the Mahim Causeway, which links the island city of Mumbai to the suburbs.

IMAGE: That's Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who some say really calls the shots in the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena government.

IMAGE: That's the man in white, who will be 60 on February 9: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

IMAGE: The cutouts greet traffic on the Mahim Causeway as they do all through the prime minister's route from the airport.

