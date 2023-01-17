News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modiji Is Coming To Mumbai, So...

Modiji Is Coming To Mumbai, So...

By AFSAR DAYATAR
January 17, 2023 18:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Pradhan Sevak will be in Maximum City on Thursday, January 19, to inaugurate a couple of Metro projects, so Maharashtra CM Eknath Shambhaji Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis have got cracking, plastering Mr Modi's route into the city with huge cutouts of the man himself, themselves (but of course!) and the late Shiv Sena supremo, who ESS always highlights is his political mentor (take that Uddhav!).

IMAGE: Modiji at the traffic light opposite the St Michael's Church in Mahim, north central Mumbai, where some graves were destroyed by a reported vandal on January 7, 2023. Photographs: Afsar Dayatar for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Bal Thackeray -- after whom Shinde's Shiv Sena faction is named -- on the Mahim Causeway, which links the island city of Mumbai to the suburbs.

 

IMAGE: That's Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who some say really calls the shots in the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena government.

 

IMAGE: That's the man in white, who will be 60 on February 9: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

 

IMAGE: The cutouts greet traffic on the Mahim Causeway as they do all through the prime minister's route from the airport.
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AFSAR DAYATAR
 
Print this article
SEE: When Gadkari, Shinde, KTR Met...
SEE: When Gadkari, Shinde, KTR Met...
Who Is Amit Shah Taking Blessings From?
Who Is Amit Shah Taking Blessings From?
Modi May Expand Ministry; Berth For Shinde Faction?
Modi May Expand Ministry; Berth For Shinde Faction?
Ronaldo-Messi set to face-off in Riyadh
Ronaldo-Messi set to face-off in Riyadh
Analysts expect FM to trim FY24 fiscal deficit to 6%
Analysts expect FM to trim FY24 fiscal deficit to 6%
India ODIs: Uphill task for NZ without Boult, Southee
India ODIs: Uphill task for NZ without Boult, Southee
Landslide threat to Uttarakhand highway increases
Landslide threat to Uttarakhand highway increases
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Seen Priyanka in Chashma?

Seen Priyanka in Chashma?

Know Who The Lady On The Left Is?

Know Who The Lady On The Left Is?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances