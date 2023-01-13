Who Is Amit Shah Taking Blessings From?

What some of our leaders were up to on Wednesday and Thursday.

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit A Shah seeks Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Murli Manohar Joshi's blessing.

Dr Joshi, who headed the BJP in the early 1990s and served as HRD minister in the Vajpayee Cabinet, turned 89 on January 5. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Doesn't Modiji look like a maharaja?

The prime minister at the inauguration of the National Youth Festival on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary in Hubballi.

Karnataka will see a lot of the PM in the weeks ahead -- it's election time! Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi and his wife with former West Bengal governor Mayankodu Kelath Narayanan and Mrs Narayanan at Pongal celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Mr Narayanan and Ravi, both retired Indian Police Service officers, have an Intelligence Bureau connection -- Ravi was a rising star in the IB when Mr Narayanan headed it. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Ravi is greeted by former Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam at the Pongal event at Raj Bhavan. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Space scientist Dr K Kasturirangan, chairperson, National Steering Committee for the National Curriculum Frameworks and former ISRO chairman, calls on President Droupadi Murmu. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributes Skill India certificates to students during his Samadhan Yatra in Darbhanga. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar during the Samadhan Yatra in Madhubani.

Nitishbabu has keep political observers guessing about his plans.

Is he planning to step down as CM? Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma receives a 10-kg Aari fish from the Greater Ujan Bazar SC Unemployed Fishermen Association ahead of Bhogali Bihu at the CM residence in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seems in fine fettle after the health scare in late December as she virtually chairs the finance ministers session at the Voice of Global South Summit in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari -- who used to be in the Congress till March 2014 and served as a minister of state in the Manmohan Singh ministry -- calls on Nirmalaji.

Purandeswari, whose late father N T Rama Rao was a Telugu movie superstar and also chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, by the way is three months and three weeks older then the FM. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who also serves as chairman of the Rajya Sabha, is welcomed by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other dignitaries look on during the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference in Jaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat being applied with a tilak at the Dharmabhaskar Award ceremony in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha national President Shibu Soren being presented with a bouquet by his son and state Chief Minister Hemant Soren on his 79th birthday in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A boy offers Shibhu Soren a piece of cake. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com