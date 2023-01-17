Seen Priyanka in Chashma?

What some of our leaders were up to on Monday.

IMAGE: Her grandmum too look different when she wore glasses.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wears spectacles before she addresses the Na Nayaki convention in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Giant cutouts of Priyanka and her brother loom over folk artists performing before the Na Nayaki convention. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister N D Modi has a word with Jagat Prakash Nadda -- who will stay on as Bharatiya Janata Party national president till June 2024 -- at the BJP national executive meeting at the NDMC convention centre in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Guess who the man on the left is watching Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greeting Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the BJP national executive meeting?

That's India's former health minister Harsh Vardhan, who lost his ministry after the pandemic. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A portait that may tell a tale: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Home Minster Amit A Shah applaud as former BJP national presidents and current Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh look rather unanimated. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The BJP's north east generals: Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam) and Kiren Rijuju (Arunachal Pradesh) with Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam). Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A gathering of CMs: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupendra Patel and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the meeting. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chairs the first session of a Congress Chintan Shivir ahead of this winter's assembly election in Jaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot draws a large crowd at a Kisan Sammelan in Nagaur. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses the Think 20 meeting in Bhopal before flying to New Delhi for the BJP meeting. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Swaran Kaur, the late Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram's sister, and Kanshi Ram Foundation President Lakhbir Singh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul holds up a photograph of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar during the Yatra. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The messages the young women in Jalandhar district have with them convey the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with fellow JNU alumnus External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

