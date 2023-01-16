News
Rediff.com  » News » Know Who The Lady On The Left Is?

Know Who The Lady On The Left Is?

By REDIFF NEWS
January 16, 2023 17:46 IST
What some of our leaders were up to on over the weekend.

IMAGE: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla, right, with her mother Shobha Rao whose husband is Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao aka KCR. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kavitha and her mother perform a ritual on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kavitha creates a rangoli. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, flanked by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, left, and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande, right, at the Shaurya Sandhya event organised as part of 75th Army Day celebrations in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A pensive Raksha Mantri with the CDS and COAS at the event. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit Shah seeks Jainacharyashri Ratnasunder Surishwar Maharaj's blessings at the Sparsh Mohotsav in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his sister DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and others at the Chennai Sangamam event in Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule's sari catches fire at an event in Pune. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Shantanu Yadav, the late Socialist leader Sharad Yadav's son, carries his father's mortal remains at the airport in Bhopal.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state President V D Sharma were present at the airport. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
