Know Who The Lady On The Left Is?

What some of our leaders were up to on over the weekend.

IMAGE: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla, right, with her mother Shobha Rao whose husband is Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao aka KCR. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kavitha and her mother perform a ritual on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kavitha creates a rangoli. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, flanked by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, left, and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande, right, at the Shaurya Sandhya event organised as part of 75th Army Day celebrations in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A pensive Raksha Mantri with the CDS and COAS at the event. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit Shah seeks Jainacharyashri Ratnasunder Surishwar Maharaj's blessings at the Sparsh Mohotsav in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his sister DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and others at the Chennai Sangamam event in Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule's sari catches fire at an event in Pune. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Shantanu Yadav, the late Socialist leader Sharad Yadav's son, carries his father's mortal remains at the airport in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state President V D Sharma were present at the airport. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com