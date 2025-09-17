HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » To Modi, With Love

To Modi, With Love

By REDIFF NEWS
September 17, 2025 13:08 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday on September 17, 2025, with nationwide festivities including student celebrations, religious ceremonies and service initiatives.

From Siliguri school students cosplaying as the PM to yagna ceremonies in Varanasi and blood donation camps in New Delhi, the celebrations showcase widespread admiration for India's leader across various cities and communities.

Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister from Vice President

IMAGE: 'Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. Under your visionary leadership, India is making a mark on the global stage and moving steadily towards the goal of a developed nation,' says Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. 'Wishing you a long, healthy, and fulfilling life dedicated to the service of the motherland.' Photograph: @VPIndia/X

 

 

Students cosplay as PM Modi and cut cake in Siliguri

IMAGE: Students of the Bright Academy school in Siliguri cosplay as Prime Minister Modi and cut a cake to celebrate his 75th birthday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Bright Academy students celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday in Siliguri

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

BJP organizes Yagna and Havan Pujan for PM Modi's birthday in Varanasi

IMAGE: The BJP Backward Class Front organise a yagna and a havan puja on the eve of Modi's 75th birthday in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Preparation for Seva Sankalp Walk and blood donation camp in New Delhi

IMAGE: Preparations underway for the Delhi government's Seva Sankalp Walk, a blood donation camp organised to mark Modi's 75th birthday at Kartavya Path. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Delhi CM and Education Minister celebrate PM Modi's birthday with students

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood with school students during the Modi birthday celebration at the Delhi secretariat. Photograph: @gupta_rekha X/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
