'Thank you, my friend': Modi gets birthday call from Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted him on his 75th birthday, in a significant gesture seen as part of Washington's efforts to reset ties with New Delhi.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets US President Donald Trump at the White House, February 13, 2025. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

In a social media post, Modi said like Trump, he is also "fully" committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to "new heights".

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday," the prime minister said.

"Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights," he said.

"We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he added.

Trump too thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!" he posted on Truth Social.

Trump signed off the message with “President DJT”, underscoring its personal tone.

Modi will turn 75 on Wednesday