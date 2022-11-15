Modi, Biden share a warm hug at G20 Summit in Bali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biedn on Tuesday shared a warm hug as the G20 Summit began in Bali.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets US President Joe Biden during the first working session of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, on November 15, 2022. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Reuters

In an photo shared by the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders are seen shaking hands 'PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBideninteract during the @g20org Summit in Bali. G20 working session on Food and Energy Security', Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The two leaders will participate in the G20 working session on Food and Energy Security today.

Modi also greeted and shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier, Modi was greeted by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the venue.

Upon his arrival in Bali on Sunday night, Modi was received a traditional welcome.

'Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!' the prime minister tweeted.

The 17th edition of the G20 Summit will extensively focus on key issues of global concern under the theme of 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger'.

As part of the G20 Summit Agenda, three working sessions will be held on food and energy security, health, and digital transformation.

Modi will hold a meeting with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the summit and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them.

Indonesia's President will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit.

India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022.

Modi will extend personal invitations to G20 members and other invitees at the G20 summit scheduled to be held in India in 2023.