Home  » News » Modi Wows The Sunak Kids

Modi Wows The Sunak Kids

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 19, 2025 11:57 IST

Rishi Sunak, who seems to be on an extended holiday in India -- we spotted the former UK PM at the Jaipur Lit Fest and at the fourth T20I at the Wankhede late January -- was at Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday.

 

 

IMAGE: 'It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects. Mr. Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties,' Prime Minister Narendra D Modi tweeted. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

 

IMAGE: 'It was an honor and a privilege to see PM @narendramodi again, especially with my granddaughters, Krishna and Anoushka. They were inspired by his humility and his affection for young people', Sudha Murty who accompanied son-in-law Rishi, daughter Akshata and her grandchildren to the meeting, tweeted on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

 

IMAGE: Who is the gent taking notes in the large scroll, we wonder? An official from the PMO? Someone from the Murthy-Murty side? (PS: Rishi's pa-in-law spells his last name with an h, as in Murthy; his ma-in-law, like daughter Akshata and son Rohan skip the h, as in Murty). Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

 

IMAGE: Rishi, Akshata their children Anoushka and Krishna and Sudha Murty -- who is a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha -- interact with Lok Sabha Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh during their visit to Parliament House on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha Secretary-General Pramod Chandra Mody was also present at the meeting.
Rishi should have attended a Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha session to experience how different it is from the House of Commons, especially when he jousted with Keir Starmer at prime minister questions every Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh gifts the Indian Constitution -- the longest Constitution in the world -- to Rishi and Akshata. The British constitution is, of course, famously unwritten. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Akshata and Rishi with Lok Sabha Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh, Rajya Sabha Secretary-General Pramod Chandra Mody and other Parliament officials. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
