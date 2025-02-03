HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What's Rishi Sunak Doing In India?

What's Rishi Sunak Doing In India?

By REDIFF NEWS
February 03, 2025
February 03, 2025 10:08 IST

IMAGE: Britain's former prime minister Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty, her mother Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, her aunt Sunanda Kulkarni and her father N R Narayana Murthy at the Jaipur Literature Festival, February 1, 2025, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rishi, Akshata, Sudha and Murthy at the JLF. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Murthy, Sudha and Sunanda at the JLF. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mother and daughter share insights into their lives, the choices they make, and the paths they take. Photograph: Kind courtesy JLF/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Rishi, Sunanda and Murthy like what they hear. Photograph: Kind courtesy JLF/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Sudha seeks Javed Akhtar's blessings at the JLF. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rishi and Murthy at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, February 2, 2025, for the India-England fifth T20I. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishi Sunak/Twitter

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishi Sunak/Twitter

 

IMAGE: 'Tough day for England at the Wankhede but I know our team will come back stronger,' Rishi before the India-England game. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishi Sunak/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Rishi meets England Captain Jos Buttler before the first ball is bowled. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rishi speaks with a member of England's support staff before the game. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: 'Despite the result, it was an honour to meet @josbuttler and @surya_14kumar,' says Rishi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishi Sunak/Twitter

 

IMAGE: 'No trip to Mumbai would be complete without a game of tennis ball cricket'. Rishi plays cricket at the Parsee Gymkhana in south Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishi Sunak/Twitter

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

