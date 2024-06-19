News
Rishi, What Will Ma-In-Law Sudha Murty Think?!

Rishi, What Will Ma-In-Law Sudha Murty Think?!

By REDIFF NEWS
June 19, 2024 12:12 IST
His mother-in-law Sudha Murty famously declared that she travels with her own food when she travelS abroad.

'I am a pure vegetarian, I don't even eat eggs, or garlic. What I am scared of is, is that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non vegetarian food. It weighs on my mind a lot! Hence when we go out, I only search for a veg restaurant. Or, I carry one bag full of eatables,' Sudhaji told Kunar Vijaykar's YouTube show Khaane Mein Kaun Hai?

So how would Sudhaji react to these photographs of her beloved son-in-law Rishi Sunak fishing?

We don't know if daughter Akshata is now non-veg or Sudhaji's older grandchildren Krishna and Anoushka are non-veg, but we bet that Mrs Murty Sr cooks her own food -- in the small pressure cooker she says she carries on her travels -- mat 10, Downing Street, the British prime minister's residence.

Rishi is busy campaigning for the July 4 general election, which pollsters and pundits predict his Conservative party will suffer its worst defeat in its history.

If that happens, he will no longer be the Tory leader. So what will Rishi do? Quit the House of Commons -- that is, if he is re-elected from Richmond and Northallerton -- and maybe take up a job at one of pa-in-law N R Narayana Murthy's companies?

 

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak holds lobsters during his boat ride in the harbour in Clovelly. Photographs: Leon Neal/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rishi and West Devon MP Geoffrey Cox collect lobster pots, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Rishi rides on a boat on the campaign trail in North Devon. Photograph: Ben Birchall/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rishi speaks with fishermen during a visit to the Red Lion Hotel, Bideford in North Devon. Photograph: Ben Birchall/Pool/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

