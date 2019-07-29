Modi goes on wild adventure with Bear Grylls

July 29, 2019 12:25 IST

Come August 12 and the world will see a completely different side of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he features on Man vs Wild, learning the tricks of survival in untamed wilderness with the show host Bear Grylls.

IMAGE: A still from the upcoming show Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: @beargrylls/Twitter

The news was confirmed by Grylls on Twitter (external link), who said that he met PM Modi in India and discussed "awareness about animal conservation & environmental change", in the episode.

The famous adventure-seeker wrote on Twitter, "People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change." Along with that, he shared a short video of the show that will be aired on Discovery channel on August 12 at 9 pm.

The show features Grylls tackling extreme challenges and navigating through remote locations around the world, sharing invaluable survival strategies along the way.

Among the celebrities that have earlier featured on the show are actors Zac Efron, Channing Tatum, Ben Stiller, Michael B Jordan and and then United States President Barack Obama (in December 2018).

The US president trekked through a remote part of Alaska to promote action on climate change. “I’m skinny but tougher than I look,” said Obama of the challenge.