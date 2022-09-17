News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi releases Namibian cheetahs in MP's Kuno national park

Modi releases Namibian cheetahs in MP's Kuno national park

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 17, 2022 13:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Eight cheetahs from Namibia landed in Gwalior on Saturday, as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after releasing cheetahs inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Saturday, September 17, 2022. Photograph: PIB India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his birthday, released three cheetahs in quarantine enclosures of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh around 11.30 am.

After the modified Boeing 747 landed at the Gwalior airbase at 7.47 am, the felines were flown in two Air Force helicopters to Palpur near the Park.

 

A viral video showed the crates carrying the cheetahs stacked in what was earlier the 'economy' section of the Boeing aircraft.

After the plane landed at Gwalior, the ground personnel were seen helping transfer the crates, marked Live Animals, to the waiting choppers.

The aircraft, which took off from the African country Friday night, carried the cheetahs in the special wooden crates during the around 10-hour journey.

Before their flight from Namibia, the cheetahs, the fastest land animals in the world, were treated with a tranquiliser that lasts for three to five days.

IMAGE: A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: PIB India

The animals were flown to the park in Sheopur district, 165 km away from Gwalior.

The journey took about 20-25 minutes, an official said.

The cheetahs remained without food during the transcontinental journey and will be given something to eat now that they have been released in the enclosures, the official said.

A dais was set up in the Park under which special cages carrying cheetahs were kept and Modi, who turned 72 on Saturday, released three of them in an enclosure by operating a lever.

After that, other dignitaries released the remaining cheetahs in other enclosures.

The cheetahs were brought in a special flight of Terra Avia, an airline based at Chisinau, Moldova in Europe that operates chartered passenger and cargo flights.

The Park is situated on the northern side of Vidhyachal mountains and is spread across 344 sq km.

Officials battled heavy rain and inclement weather to complete the preparations for Modi's programme to release the big cats in their new home in Kuno.

Two days before Modi's arrival, heavy rain lashed the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cheetahs back in India after 7 decades
Cheetahs back in India after 7 decades
Dive Of The Tiger
Dive Of The Tiger
Beat The Heat Like The Tiger
Beat The Heat Like The Tiger
Recipe: Mung Dal Veggie Toast
Recipe: Mung Dal Veggie Toast
Fear of Razakars: Shah's swipe at Telangana govt
Fear of Razakars: Shah's swipe at Telangana govt
T20: Could Super Sub Be A GAME CHANGER?
T20: Could Super Sub Be A GAME CHANGER?
The Very Best Of Shabana Azmi
The Very Best Of Shabana Azmi
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

SEE: First look of India's new Cheetahs

SEE: First look of India's new Cheetahs

Why India Is A Hub Of Illegal Wildlife Trade

Why India Is A Hub Of Illegal Wildlife Trade

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances