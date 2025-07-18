Only BJP truly respects Bengali ashmita: Modi in Durgapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tore into the Trinamool Congress, accusing it of risking Bengali 'ashmita' and national security by promoting infiltration for vote-bank politics and alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government has 'crossed all limits' of appeasement politics.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering during a public meeting, in Durgapur on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi, who launched projects worth Rs 5,400 crore in the state, across the oil and gas, power, rail, and road sectors, also positioned the Bharatiya Janata Party as the harbinger of a new Bengal, promising a clean break from the past, saying 'the Bharatiya Janata Party has big dreams for West Bengal. We want to build a prosperous, developed Bengal. All the projects being launched here are a step towards that dream'.

In a stinging critique of Bengal's economic environment under TMC, Modi said the state has become inhospitable for industry and investors.

"TMC's 'Gunda Tax' is deterring investment in Bengal. The state's resources have fallen into the hands of the mafia, and government policies are deliberately designed to enable ministers to engage in blatant corruption," he alleged.

In a fiery address at a packed rally in Durgapur, Modi positioned the BJP as the only party that truly respects and protects Bengali 'ashmita' (pride), calling for an end to what he termed a regime of 'lies, lawlessness and loot'.

"TMC, because of its vested interests, has put the identity of West Bengal at stake. For the sake of vote-bank politics, infiltration is being encouraged here. A complete ecosystem has been created to support infiltrators. This is a threat to both national security and Bengal's security and identity," Modi alleged.

He also accused the ruling party of 'openly challenging constitutional institutions' and 'defending illegal immigrants.'

Amidst a growing political row over the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states, Modi turned the tables on the TMC.

"For the BJP, Bengali 'ashmita' is supreme. Wherever there is a BJP government, Bengalis are respected, Bengali language is respected," Modi said to thunderous applause.

"The TMC is actively helping infiltrators. I want to say this very clearly that those who are not citizens of India and have entered illegally, the law will take its own course in accordance with the Constitution," he said, sending a clear message on illegal immigration.

Modi said the TMC's appeasement politics have 'crossed all limits' and they are now on the streets to protect infiltrators. TMC's corruption and appeasement are pushing the youth out of Bengal, he added.

Taking a swipe at the TMC, Left and Congress, the Prime Minister said: "For years, the TMC and Left ran the government in Delhi with Congress but never considered recognising Bangla, whereas it was the BJP government that granted it classical language status."

Recalling the time when Bengal attracted job-seekers from across the country, he said people used to come here from across India for employment, but today, the youth of Bengal are forced to migrate even for small jobs.

"This is the result of TMC's misrule," he said.

"Over the past decades, the situation in this region has become increasingly unfavourable for investment and employment. Frequent incidents of violence, biased policing, and a lack of faith in the justice system create an environment where no one feels confident about investing," he said.

"Where riots like Murshidabad take place and police act in a biased manner, why will investors come here? Where violence breaks out at the slightest incident, why will anyone invest?"

Promising a better tomorrow, Modi made a personal appeal to Bengal's youth.

"I want to assure the youth that Bengal's current problems can be fixed.

Once a new government is formed, the state can become a leading industrial hub in the country. Give BJP a chance once- choose a government that is hardworking, honest, and strong," he urged with an eye on state elections early next year.

Taking up the issue of women's safety, Modi expressed anguish and fury.

He said, "The party that speaks of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' is now causing anger and heartbreak by allowing injustice against daughters under its rule."

Referring to the RG Kar hospital rape-murder incident of a doctor last year and the recent alleged gangrape of a law student on a college campus, the PM said, "Even hospitals in Bengal are not safe. When a doctor was subjected to atrocities, the TMC government rushed to protect the accused. And before the state recovered, another atrocity was reported from a college, and once again, the accused were linked to the ruling party."

Modi said, "Viksit Bangla is Modi's guarantee. Viksit Bengal is BJP's Sankalp. Once TMC is ousted, Asol Poriborton (real change) will come to Bengal."