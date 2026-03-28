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Home » News » Modi speaks to Saudi Crown Prince, discusses Middle East conflict

Modi speaks to Saudi Crown Prince, discusses Middle East conflict

March 28, 2026 19:53 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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Prime Minister Modi and the Saudi Crown Prince addressed the West Asia conflict, stressing the critical need for freedom of navigation and secure shipping lanes amidst regional tensions.

Narendra Modi with Prince Mohammed bin Salman

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, discussed with him the ongoing conflict in West Asia and agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation.

In his telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the prime minister also reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure.

 

"Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia," he said in a post on X.

Modi said both leaders agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keep shipping lines open and secure.

"Thanked him for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia," he said.

This was the second telephonic conversation between the prime minister and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia since the West Asia conflict started on February 28.

While the US and Israel attacked Iran, the Persian nation targeted its neighbours and Israel.

Concerns over Strait of Hormuz

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which the world's 20 per cent of energy is transported. Since the conflict, very few ships are allowed by Iran to cross it.

Modi has also spoken to several world leaders since the conflict started and they include those from the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Iran, France, Israel and Malaysia.

US President Donald Trump has also spoken to Modi following which the prime minister said he "had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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narendra modimohammed bin salmansaudi arabiawest asia conflictfreedom of navigation

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