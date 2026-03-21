Modi speaks to Iranian President, seeks to 'safeguard navigation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemns attacks on critical infrastructure in West Asia, emphasising the need for safe and open shipping lanes to maintain regional stability and global supply chains.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit, in Kazan on October 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in West Asia, highlighting the threat to regional stability and global supply chains.

Modi stressed the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring shipping lanes remain open and secure, particularly the Strait of Hormuz.

PM Modi conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings to President Pezeshkian, expressing hope for peace, stability, and prosperity in West Asia.

Modi appreciated Iran's support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.

The conversation follows escalating tensions in the region, including attacks by the US and Israel on Iran, and Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy shipping route.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, and condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure in West Asia, while stressing the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring shipping lanes remain open and secure.

In his telephonic conversation with the Iranian leader, Prime Minister Modi conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings, expressing hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.

'Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia,' the prime minister said in a post on 'X'.

Modi condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.

'Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure,' he said.

The prime minister also appreciated Iran's continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.

Background on Modi-Pezeshkian Discussions

This was the second telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Modi and the Iranian President since the present conflict started on February 28.

On March 12, President Pezeshkian briefed Prime Minister Modi on the current situation in Iran and shared his perspective on recent developments in the region.

The prime minister had expressed deep concern about the evolving security situation in the region and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Regional Context and Shipping Implications

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, drawing retaliation from Iran which targeted its neighbours and Israel.

Iran also controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which 20 per cent of the world's energy is transported. Since the conflict, very few ships have been allowed by Iran to cross it.

PM Modi has spoken to a number of world leaders since the conflict started. These include leaders from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, France and Malaysia.