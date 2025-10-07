HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi speaks to CJI, says attack on him 'angered every Indian'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 07, 2025 09:28 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Chief Justice of India B R Gavai to convey his condemnation of a lawyer's attempt to hurl a shoe at him, and said the attack has angered every Indian.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai. Photograph: Supreme Court/ANI Photo

'There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society,' he said and praised Justice Gavai for maintaining calm following the incident.

Modi posted on X, 'Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai Ji.

 

'The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable.'

He added, 'I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution.'

In a shocking security breach, a 71-year-old lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his licence with immediate effect.

Police sources said a note, containing the slogan 'Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan' (India will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma), was recovered from his possession.

The CJI, who remained unfazed during and after the unprecedented incident during the court proceedings, asked the court officials and the security personnel present inside the courtroom to just ignore it and to let off the errant lawyer identified as Rakesh Kishore with a warning.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
