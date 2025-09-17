HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Go and ask the deity': SC rejects plea for restoring Vishnu idol in Khajuraho

'Go and ask the deity': SC rejects plea for restoring Vishnu idol in Khajuraho

September 17, 2025 13:04 IST

Terming the plea as a “publicity interest litigation”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

IMAGE: The Kandariya Mahadev temple at Khajuraho. Photograph: Lakshmi Sharath

A bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran refused to entertain the plea filed by one Rakesh Dalal, who sought the replacement and consecration of the damaged idol at the Javari Temple in Chhatarpur district.

“This is purely publicity interest litigation… Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation,” the CJI said.

 

The counsel for the petitioner said the idol's head was dilapidated and urged the court to intervene to allow its reconstruction.

The bench said the issue squarely fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“It's an archaeological find, whether the ASI would permit such a thing to be done or not… there are various issues,” the CJI said.

The CJI added, “In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there… there is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho.”

Dalal's petition sought directions for the replacement or reconstruction of the idol, arguing several representations were made to the central home ministry and the ASI.

