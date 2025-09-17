SC declines to halt global Ayyappa devotee meet in Kerala

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain the pleas against the Kerala high court order which dismissed petitions challenging the decision of the Travancore Devaswom Board to conduct a global conclave of Ayyappa devotees on September 20.

The pleas came up for hearing before a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar which refused to interfere with the high court's order.

In its September 11 order, a division bench of the high court had passed a slew of directions in the larger interest of maintaining the sanctity of Sabarimala and the ecological balance of river Pampa.

"In view of the foregoing discussion, we find no reason to interdict the conduct of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam scheduled to be held on the banks of the river Pampa on September 20, 2025," it had said.

The high court had said the Board shall exercise strict discretion to ensure that no event is conducted on the banks of Pampa River in any manner that compromises its sanctity, whether by erecting permanent or temporary structures.

Besides other directions, it had said during the days of conclave and throughout the preparatory works, the Board shall ensure that none of the rituals, ceremonies or related functions were disturbed or diminished to the detriment of devotees.

The high court had said all necessary steps be taken to ensure that no plastic bottles, cups, or other non-biodegradable waste were used or generated.

"The sanctity and cleanliness of the river Pampa shall be preserved at all times, and immediate measures shall be implemented to remove any waste that may inadvertently arise," it had said.

"In view of the anticipated presence of several eminent persons, including chief ministers, ministers of neighbouring states and foreign dignitaries, the respondents shall ensure that the influx of such invitees does not, in any manner, impair the facilities or spiritual experience of ordinary pilgrims," the high court had said.

It had said all participants be treated solely as devotees of Lord Ayyappa and no special benefit or priority be accorded, either for visiting the temple or for any related purpose.

Before the high court, the petitioners had contended that as per available documents, the purported purpose of the conclave was to bring together Ayyappa devotees from across the globe in a celebration of divine grace, cultural heritage, and collective devotion.

They had claimed that the decision to host the conclave was taken at the government level and the Board was dragged in to "provide a religious colour to a purely political event".

The Board had contended before the high court that the global Ayyappa Sangamam was conceived as a unique spiritual, cultural and developmental conclave organised by it in cooperation with and with the support of the Kerala government.

It was also stated that the Sangamam was being conducted at Pampa without infringing upon the religious traditions and customs of the Sabarimala temple or in any manner compromising the sanctity of pilgrimage.