Modi Slams TMC For 'PhD In Looting' In West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticised the TMC government in West Bengal, accusing them of widespread corruption and appeasement politics during a rally ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi accuses the TMC of corruption and 'loot' in West Bengal over the past 15 years.

Modi alleges the TMC prioritises vote-bank politics and illegal immigration over the development of local youth, women, and farmers.

The Prime Minister promises to address corruption and provide jobs if the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal.

Modi criticises the TMC for opposing women's reservation and pursuing religion-based reservation policies.

Modi pledges to implement the Seventh Pay Commission for state government employees and boost fish production in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the ruling TMC in West Bengal, alleging that it "earned a PhD in looting" over the last 15 years, and thrived on infiltration and the politics of appeasement, pushing the youth, women and farmers into despair.

Addressing a massive rally in Narayangarh here as the BJP stepped up its campaign for the assembly elections, Modi sought to frame the battle for Bengal as a contest between what he called the TMC's "loot and vote-bank politics" and the BJP's promise of development under a "double-engine government".

Modi's Allegations Against TMC's Governance

"TMC only thinks about its vote bank. It thinks about infiltrators. It has no concern for anyone else," he asserted, repeatedly invoking the issue of illegal immigration and alleging that the ruling party was interested only in the development of "infiltrators".

"In 15 years, TMC has earned a PhD in looting," the PM said, as the crowd cheered.

Modi said that while India had moved from 3G to 5G, expanded metro rail networks to more than two dozen cities, became the world's third-largest startup ecosystem and planted the tricolour on the Moon's south pole, West Bengal under, the Mamata Banerjee government, had seen little beyond corruption and flight of jobs.

"The child who started school when the first TMC government came to power is today preparing to leave Bengal in search of work," he said.

Women from West Bengal were now returning from Delhi and Mumbai only to cast their votes, the PM said.

"The jobs that should have been available to them here forced them to leave their homes, parents and friends. The TMC is giving away your share of jobs to infiltrators. The BJP will stop this loot. This is Modi's guarantee," he asserted.

BJP's Promises For West Bengal

The Prime Minister accused the Trinamool Congress government of presiding over a series of scams, from recruitment irregularities to alleged diversion of welfare funds.

There has been"loot in youth recruitment, teacher appointments, children's mid-day meals, rural employment work, money meant for houses for the poor, village roads and even in relief meant for cyclone-hit people," Modi alleged.

The corruption charge, already a potent political issue after the school jobs and teachers' recruitment scam cases, formed the core of Modi's attack as he attempted to tap public anger among unemployed youth and government job aspirants.

He promised that if voted to power, the BJP government would identify those responsible and take action.

"We will follow the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' model. But, the looters and aggressors will be identified and made to pay... Those who destroyed the future of thousands of youths will not be spared," the PM said.

Focus On Women Voters And OBC Status

Seeking to turn the spotlight on women voters, a constituency crucial to the TMC's electoral success in recent years, Modi accused the ruling party of being "anti-women".

He claimed that the TMC had opposed the women's reservation law because it feared that women from villages and small towns would enter the assembly and seek answers over corruption.

"A law was passed to reserve 33 per cent seats for women in Parliament and assemblies. But, the TMC tried to block it. It strangled the dreams of Bengal's women," he said.

The Prime Minister then linked the issue of reservation to the BJP's larger campaign against the state government over OBC status.

Accusing the TMC of pursuing religion-based reservation for political reasons, Modi alleged that the state government was trying to take away the rights of OBC communities.

"The TMC is snatching OBC reservation and trying to hand it over to Muslims. This is wrong according to the Constitution and wrong according to the courts," he said.

Pledges For Government Employees And The Fishing Community

In an attempt to reassure state government employees, who have long been demanding parity with central government staff, Modi promised implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission if the BJP came to power in Bengal.

"I want to tell every government employee of Bengal â you are our eyes and ears. When a BJP government comes, you will have nothing to fear and you will get the benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission," he said.

The PM also promised unemployment allowance and jobs through "Rozgar Melas" for the state's youth.

"The BJP government will provide allowance and appointment letters through Rozgar Melas. This is Modi's guarantee," he asserted.

He also said that a BJP government would implement the 'VB G-RAM G' scheme in the state, under which villagers would be guaranteed 125 days of employment.

Modi also sought to strike a chord with Bengal's politically influential fishing community, promising that a "double-engine government" would bring a "Blue Revolution" in the state.

"The BJP will make Bengal self-reliant in fish production," he said.

Fish production, the PM claimed, had doubled in Bihar and risen by more than 150 per cent in Odisha under BJP governments, while Bengal had lagged because of the TMC's "bad policies".

Modi exuded confidence that the BJP would form the next government in West Bengal, and even predicted a wipeout of the TMC in some districts.

"From my political experience, I can say this time a BJP government in Bengal is certain. There will be some districts where the TMC will not win even a single seat," he said.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

The allegations of corruption come at a crucial time as West Bengal is undergoing assembly elections. Under Indian law, corruption charges can lead to investigations by agencies like the CBI or ED, potentially resulting in imprisonment and fines if proven.