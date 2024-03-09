News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TMC 'looted' central funds through 'fake job cards': Modi

TMC 'looted' central funds through 'fake job cards': Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 09, 2024 19:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday upped the ante against the Trinamool Congress on the issue of corruption and dynasty politics and said the opposition alliance INDIA parties such as the Trinamool Congress and the Congress are bothered only about the development of their families.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Union Minister of State Nisith Pramanik at the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Siliguri, West Bengal on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Giving a clarion call to defeat the Mamata Banerjee-led party in West Bengal, the prime minister while addressing a mega rally in Siliguri said, "The road to oust the corrupt TMC government from West Bengal will open from the Lok Sabha polls."

 

"I have seen mothers of our country struggling for basic amenities. That is why I stress on sanitisation, free electricity, bank accounts and tap water to make the lives of our mothers and sisters easier. But here, first the Left Front and then the TMC government have ignored the basic needs of the people of the state," he said.

Modi said the TMC has been looting the people of the state and had indulged in creating fake job cards for looting central funds sent by the Centre under MGNREGA.

Hitting out at dynasty politics of opposition parties, Modi said the 'TMC is only bothered about its nephew whereas the Congress is bothered only about the royal family', in an apparent reference to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and the Gandhi family in Congress.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Revealed! Mo-Shah's 370 MPs Plans
Revealed! Mo-Shah's 370 MPs Plans
Why Sagarika Ghose Joined Mamatadi
Why Sagarika Ghose Joined Mamatadi
MUST READ! Why 6 Time Cong MP Joined BJP
MUST READ! Why 6 Time Cong MP Joined BJP
Zardari elected as Pak Prez for historic 2nd term
Zardari elected as Pak Prez for historic 2nd term
Naidu announces alliance with BJP; gets 17 LS seats
Naidu announces alliance with BJP; gets 17 LS seats
'Sukhu govt to fall': 11 Himachal MLAs reach U'khand
'Sukhu govt to fall': 11 Himachal MLAs reach U'khand
Memorable 100th Test for record-breaker Ashwin!
Memorable 100th Test for record-breaker Ashwin!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

It will be Modi in 2029 also: Amit Shah

It will be Modi in 2029 also: Amit Shah

PIX: Modi takes elephant, jeep safari in Kaziranga

PIX: Modi takes elephant, jeep safari in Kaziranga

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances