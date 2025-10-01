HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi Performs Maa Durga Aarti

October 01, 2025 15:57 IST

Glimpses of Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in Durga Puja celebrations at Chittaranjan Park in New Delhi on the occasion of Maha Ashtami on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

 

IMAGE: Modi performs aarti at Kali Bari, here and below. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi performs Durga Aarti at the Kali Bari temple in Chittaranjan Park. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

Devotees At The Durga Puja Pandal

IMAGE: Devotees at a community puja pandal on the occasion of Maha Ashtami in Prayagraj, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Getting Ready For Dussehra

IMAGE: Artists carry the heads of Ravan to be adjoined with the effigy, ahead of Dussehra, in Akola. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A worker prepares an effigy of Ravana ahead of Dussera in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Artists give final touches to the faces of Ravan ahead of Dussehra in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
