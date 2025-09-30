The Many Ways Rani Celebrates Durga Puja

Rani Mukerji and Kajol looked gorgeous as they celebrated Asthami at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal.

We start with some beautiful glimpses of Rani...

As she prays...

And poses.

Rani and her mum Krishna Mukherjee flank Kajol.

Tanishaa Mukerji's phone gets Rani's full attention.

Ranbir Kapoor arrives.

Fans obviously can't get enough of him.

Sharbani Mukherji, Tanishaa, Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir, Samrat Mukherji and his wife Salome Turiashvili.

When was the last time you saw Jaya Bachchan laugh so much?

Nyrraa Banerji.

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth and their son Vaayu with Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

Sumona Chakravarti with her mum and brother Shivargha.

Sharbani, Ayan, Rani, Rupali Ganguly and Rani's sister-in-law Jyoti Mukherjee.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff