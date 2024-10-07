News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Modi pens garba song in tribute to Goddess Durga

Modi pens garba song in tribute to Goddess Durga

Source: PTI
October 07, 2024 11:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared on X a garba song he wrote as a tribute to Goddess Durga.

"It is the auspicious time of Navratri and people are celebrating in different ways, united by their devotion to Maa Durga. In this spirit of reverence and joy, here is Aavati Kalay, a Garba I wrote as a tribute to Her power and grace. May Her blessings always remain upon us," he wrote on X.

 

He thanked Purva Mantri, whom he lauded as a talented upcoming singer, for singing the garba song and presenting such a melodious rendition of it.

Garba is a traditional Gujarati dance which is especially performed during the Navaratri festival.

Click here to listen to Prime Minister Modi's garba song.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Navratri Pics: Dance, drama, dandiya!
Navratri Pics: Dance, drama, dandiya!
Raashii, Vikrant Dance The Garba With...
Raashii, Vikrant Dance The Garba With...
Oh, These Dazzling Garba Nights!
Oh, These Dazzling Garba Nights!
Joker 2 Huge Flop, Devara Sails Through
Joker 2 Huge Flop, Devara Sails Through
How Can I Keep My Child Safe From Stray Animals?
How Can I Keep My Child Safe From Stray Animals?
Ace acquires another plane as Jet deal gets delayed
Ace acquires another plane as Jet deal gets delayed
Modi 3.0: Focus Shifts To Governance
Modi 3.0: Focus Shifts To Governance
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Ready To Dance The Garba?

Ready To Dance The Garba?

Oh! The glorious tradition of Navratri

Oh! The glorious tradition of Navratri

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances