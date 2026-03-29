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PM Modi assures safety of Indians amidst West Asia conflict, slams Congress

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 29, 2026 15:47 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledges to minimise the impact of the West Asia conflict on India, prioritising the safety of Indian citizens and criticising Congress's potentially harmful political rhetoric.

Photograph: Courtesy, PIB

Photograph: Courtesy, PIB

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi assures that the government is working to minimise the impact of the West Asia conflict on India.
  • The safety and well-being of Indian citizens working in conflict-hit regions is a top priority for the Modi government.
  • Modi highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts and constant communication with leaders of countries involved in the conflict.
  • Indian embassies are working to support Indian citizens abroad and ensure their protection.
  • Modi criticises the Congress party for making statements that could endanger the lives of Indians in Gulf countries for political advantage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government is working to ensure the war in West Asia has minimal impact on India, while accusing the Congress of making "dangerous" remarks that could risk Indian lives for "political gains".

Speaking at a massive NDA election rally in Palakkad, Modi said many people from Kerala are working in conflict-hit regions and stressed that their safety remains a top priority.

 

"At this time, everyone's attention is on the war going on in West Asia. Our government is continuously working to ensure that its impact on India is minimal," he said.

Highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts, Modi added, "Since the beginning of the war, I have been in constant touch with the heads of all these countries. All nations are giving priority to the safety of Indians stranded in the conflict zones."

He said Indian embassies are working round the clock to support citizens abroad.

"To ensure that our brothers and sisters there do not face any hardship, Indian embassies are also working day and night. The protection of Indians' interests is the top priority for the BJP-NDA government," he said.

Targeting the Congress, the PM said, "You must also remember the kind of statements the Congress is making on this sensitive issue -- they are dangerous. Congress wants the lives of nearly one crore Indians living in Gulf countries to be put at risk, so that it can gain political advantage from it."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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