Modi, Merz Fly Kites...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday participated in the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati riverfront, where the leaders were seen flying a kite depicting Lord Hanuman.
Chancellor Merz's participation comes during his first official visit to India, underscoring the cultural and diplomatic significance of the event.
With Makar Sankranti just days away, the International Kite Festival will run for three days, concluding on January 14, with participation from 135 international kite enthusiasts representing 50 countries.
Alongside them, 65 flyers from across India and 871 local participants from Gujarat will also take part in the event.
Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff