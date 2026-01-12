HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi, Merz Fly Kites...

Modi, Merz Fly Kites...

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 12, 2026 16:04 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday participated in the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati riverfront, where the leaders were seen flying a kite depicting Lord Hanuman.

Chancellor Merz's participation comes during his first official visit to India, underscoring the cultural and diplomatic significance of the event.

With Makar Sankranti just days away, the International Kite Festival will run for three days, concluding on January 14, with participation from 135 international kite enthusiasts representing 50 countries.

Alongside them, 65 flyers from across India and 871 local participants from Gujarat will also take part in the event.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the inauguration of the International Kite Festival

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the inauguration of the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, January 12, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Narendra Modi/Instagram

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the inauguration of the International Kite Festival

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the inauguration of the International Kite Festival

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the inauguration of the International Kite Festival

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the inauguration of the International Kite Festival

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the inauguration of the International Kite Festival

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the inauguration of International Kite festival

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the inauguration of the International Kite Festival

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the inauguration of the International Kite Festival

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz witness the inauguration of the International Kite Festival

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

A woman holds a kite with an illustration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on it during the inauguration of International Kite festival

IMAGE: A woman holds a kite with an illustration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on it during the inauguration of the International Kite Festival. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Kites of different forms fly in the sky during the inauguration of International Kite festival

IMAGE: Kites of different forms fly in the sky, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Participants fly kites during the inauguration of International Kite festival

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Participants fly kites during the inauguration of International Kite festival

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Participants fly kites during the inauguration of International Kite festival

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kite Makers Prepare For Festivals...
Kite Makers Prepare For Festivals...
Modi, Merz set for talks amid rising global tensions
Modi, Merz set for talks amid rising global tensions
Quirky Kites Take To The Skies
Quirky Kites Take To The Skies
Seen Kites With Freedom Fighters?
Seen Kites With Freedom Fighters?
The Kite Runners
The Kite Runners

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Cold Wave Grips Mount Abu as Temperatures Dip Below Zero2:34

Cold Wave Grips Mount Abu as Temperatures Dip Below Zero

Camel Festival Dazzles Tourists with Rajasthan's Rich Cultural Heritage1:53

Camel Festival Dazzles Tourists with Rajasthan's Rich...

Watch: DRDO tests anti-tank guided missile0:15

Watch: DRDO tests anti-tank guided missile

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO