Modi, Merz Fly Kites...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday participated in the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati riverfront, where the leaders were seen flying a kite depicting Lord Hanuman.

Chancellor Merz's participation comes during his first official visit to India, underscoring the cultural and diplomatic significance of the event.

With Makar Sankranti just days away, the International Kite Festival will run for three days, concluding on January 14, with participation from 135 international kite enthusiasts representing 50 countries.

Alongside them, 65 flyers from across India and 871 local participants from Gujarat will also take part in the event.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the inauguration of the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, January 12, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Narendra Modi/Instagram

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A woman holds a kite with an illustration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on it during the inauguration of the International Kite Festival. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kites of different forms fly in the sky, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff