Rediff.com  » News » Seen Kites With Freedom Fighters?

Seen Kites With Freedom Fighters?

By REDIFF NEWS
August 15, 2023 11:41 IST
IMAGE: Kite maker Jagmohan Kanojia prepares special kites with images of freedom fighter at his workshop in Amritsar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kanojia arranges the kites at his shop. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kanojia working on the kites. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People buy kites at a market in the old quarter of Delhi. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man rolls a kite manja (thread) into a chakhri (wooden cylindrical spool) at a shop. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man buys a kite at a market. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People buy kites at a market. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
