The Kite Runners

Falling on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Lohri and Makar Sankranti are celebrated with great joy, often marked by the tradition of kite flying.
Lohri, celebrated primarily in Punjab and northern India, marks the end of winter and the harvest of rabi crops.
Makar Sankranti is kite-flying day in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.
The International Kite Festival is held in Gujarat during this time.
IMAGE: Kite enthusiasts fly kites during the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, January 12, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
IMAGE: A glimpse of the International Kite Festival 2025 at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A tourist with her kite during the Kite Festival. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel writes on a kite with a political message during the International Kite Festival 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: People shop for kites on the eve of Lohri in Amritsar. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Women and children shop for kites. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A child goes through a collection of kites. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A shop busy selling kites. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A child pleased with his collection of kites. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: People buy kite thread (manjha). Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A worker prepares manjha. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: People shop ahead of Lohri in Samba, Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A shopkeeper shows a kite at a kite shop ahead of Makar Sankranti in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Colorful kites on sale. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: What kite shall I buy? Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A shopkeeper displays manjha. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Girls fly kites during the Jeevan Kite River Festival on the bank of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Babasaheb Dhone Chitrakala Mahavidyalay students in Akola paint their faces ahead of Makar Sankranti. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Students from the Radhadevi Goenka College for women in Akola fly kites. Photograph: ANI Photo
