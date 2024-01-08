Quirky Kites Take To The Skies

Glimpses from the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, the Jeevan Kite and River Festival in Guwahati and preparations for Makar Sankranti in Nagpur.

Ahmedabad

IMAGE: A variety of kites in the Ahmedabad sky. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Have you seen a peacock flying like that? Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Look! A cheetah in the sky. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: An alien kite flutters over Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man tries to lift a quirky doughnut shaped kite. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: More colourful doughnut shaped kites. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: A boy drags hard to give flight to his football shaped kite. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Enthusiasts prepare to fly a kite. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flies a kite at the International Kite Festival organised on the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A close-up of Bhupendrabhai's kite. Photograph: ANI Photo

Guwahati

IMAGE: Flying kites on the bank of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Girls fly kites during the Jeevan Kite and River Festival in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nagpur

IMAGE: Kites with images of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath for sale in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: More colourful kites for sale. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com