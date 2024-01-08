News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Quirky Kites Take To The Skies

Quirky Kites Take To The Skies

By REDIFF TRAVEL
January 08, 2024 11:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses from the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, the Jeevan Kite and River Festival in Guwahati and preparations for Makar Sankranti in Nagpur.

 

Ahmedabad

IMAGE: A variety of kites in the Ahmedabad sky. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Have you seen a peacock flying like that? Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Look! A cheetah in the sky. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An alien kite flutters over Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man tries to lift a quirky doughnut shaped kite. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: More colourful doughnut shaped kites. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A boy drags hard to give flight to his football shaped kite. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Enthusiasts prepare to fly a kite. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flies a kite at the International Kite Festival organised on the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A close-up of Bhupendrabhai's kite. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Guwahati

IMAGE: Flying kites on the bank of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Girls fly kites during the Jeevan Kite and River Festival in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Nagpur

IMAGE: Kites with images of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath for sale in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: More colourful kites for sale. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF TRAVEL
COMMENT
Print this article
When Jeff Bezos flew a kite in India
When Jeff Bezos flew a kite in India
PHOTOS: Kite lovers turn Ahmedabad sky into a colourful riot
PHOTOS: Kite lovers turn Ahmedabad sky into a colourful riot
Modi & Yogi to tigers: The most interesting kites of Makar Sankranti
Modi & Yogi to tigers: The most interesting kites of Makar Sankranti
Boat carrying Union min gets stuck in lake for 2 hrs
Boat carrying Union min gets stuck in lake for 2 hrs
Sectors and stocks expected to shine in 2024
Sectors and stocks expected to shine in 2024
Anahat finishes runner-up at 2024 British Jr Open
Anahat finishes runner-up at 2024 British Jr Open
Olympic Qualifiers Shooting: Golden double for Tomar
Olympic Qualifiers Shooting: Golden double for Tomar

More like this

Seen Kites With Freedom Fighters?

Seen Kites With Freedom Fighters?

Kai po che! Colourful kites take to the skies in Jaipur

Kai po che! Colourful kites take to the skies in Jaipur

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances