Kite Makers Prepare For Festivals...

By REDIFF NEWS
January 07, 2026 13:31 IST

Kite makers and workers across India are busy preparing colourful kites and specialised manjha threads ahead of the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad and the Lohri festival celebrations.

Artisans in Ahmedabad showcase newly made kites featuring various themes, while workers in Amritsar process traditional dor and manjha using colours and local ingredients, with vendors displaying their products to eager customers on roadsides.

Since 1989, Ahmedabad has hosted the International Kite Festival as part of the official celebration of Uttarayan, bringing master kite makers and flyers from all over the world to demonstrate their unique creations and wow the crowds with highly unusual kites.

Kite maker displays his newly made kites on various themes ahead of International Kite Festival at their workshop, in Ahmedabad

IMAGE: A kite maker displays newly made kites ahead of the International Kite Festival at a workshop in Ahmedabad, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Kite maker displays his newly made kites on various themes ahead of International Kite Festival at their workshop, in Ahmedabad

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

A worker prepares kite-flying strings ahead of International Kite Festival, in Ahmedabad

IMAGE: A worker prepares manjha (kite-flying strings) in Ahmedabad, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

A worker prepares kite-flying strings ahead of International Kite Festival, in Ahmedabad

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

A worker processes the specialised Manja (kite thread) to fly kites ahead of the Lohri festival on the outskirts, in Amritsar

IMAGE: A worker processes manjha ahead of the Lohri festival in Amritsar. Photograph: Ramindar Pal Singh/ANI Photo

 

Workers process dor (kite thread) with colours and other local ingredients ahead of the Lohri festival on the outskirts, Amritsar

IMAGE: Workers process dor (kite thread) with colours and other local ingredients ahead of Lohri festival in Amritsar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Men watch as a worker makes manjha for the upcoming Lohri festival on a roadside area, in Amritsar

IMAGE: Men watch as a worker makes manjha for Lohri in Amritsar. Photograph: Ramindar Pal Singh/ANI Photo

 

A kite thread seller shows Manjha to the customer for the upcoming Lohri festival on a roadside on the outskirts, in Amritsar

IMAGE: A kite seller shows manjha to a customer in Amritsar, here and below. Photograph: Ramindar Pal Singh/ANI Photo

 

A kite thread seller shows Manjha to the customer for the upcoming Lohri festival on a roadside on the outskirts, in Amritsar

Photograph: Ramindar Pal Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

