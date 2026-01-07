Kite Makers Prepare For Festivals...

Kite makers and workers across India are busy preparing colourful kites and specialised manjha threads ahead of the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad and the Lohri festival celebrations.
Artisans in Ahmedabad showcase newly made kites featuring various themes, while workers in Amritsar process traditional dor and manjha using colours and local ingredients, with vendors displaying their products to eager customers on roadsides.
Since 1989, Ahmedabad has hosted the International Kite Festival as part of the official celebration of Uttarayan, bringing master kite makers and flyers from all over the world to demonstrate their unique creations and wow the crowds with highly unusual kites.
