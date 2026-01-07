Kite Makers Prepare For Festivals...

Kite makers and workers across India are busy preparing colourful kites and specialised manjha threads ahead of the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad and the Lohri festival celebrations.

Artisans in Ahmedabad showcase newly made kites featuring various themes, while workers in Amritsar process traditional dor and manjha using colours and local ingredients, with vendors displaying their products to eager customers on roadsides.

Since 1989, Ahmedabad has hosted the International Kite Festival as part of the official celebration of Uttarayan, bringing master kite makers and flyers from all over the world to demonstrate their unique creations and wow the crowds with highly unusual kites.

IMAGE: A kite maker displays newly made kites ahead of the International Kite Festival at a workshop in Ahmedabad, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A worker prepares manjha (kite-flying strings) in Ahmedabad, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A worker processes manjha ahead of the Lohri festival in Amritsar. Photograph: Ramindar Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Workers process dor (kite thread) with colours and other local ingredients ahead of Lohri festival in Amritsar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Men watch as a worker makes manjha for Lohri in Amritsar. Photograph: Ramindar Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A kite seller shows manjha to a customer in Amritsar, here and below. Photograph: Ramindar Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ramindar Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff