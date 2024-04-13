News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi meets top gamers; discusses industry's queries, plays VR

Modi meets top gamers; discusses industry's queries, plays VR

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 13, 2024 12:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with top Indian gamers on a host of issues relating to the gaming industry.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with top Indian gamers, in New Delhi, April 13, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy Narendra Modi on X

In a free-wheeling interaction regarding the future as well as the challenges before the e-gaming industry, the prime minister posed curious questions to the gamers while also trying his hands at some of the games.

 

"People have offered different solutions. I have an alternative solution called Mission LIFE, which advocates for changing our daily lifestyle to benefit the environment. Now, envision a game aimed at addressing global climate issues, where the gamer must explore various methods and solutions to identify the most sustainable approach," Modi told the gamers during the interaction.

"What are these steps? How do we navigate through it and choose the best approach for success? Take swachhata as an example, the game theme could revolve around cleanliness and every child should play this game. Youngsters should embrace Indian values and understand their true significance," he said.

The gamers discussed new developments in the gaming industry with the prime minister, who stressed how the government has recognised the creativity of the gamers, promoting the gaming industry in India.

They also engaged on issues concerning gambling versus gaming while discussing the participation of women in the gaming industry.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Gamer Grannies
The Gamer Grannies
Online Gaming: Age Verification Coming!
Online Gaming: Age Verification Coming!
E-sports not affected by revised GST
E-sports not affected by revised GST
Why Kukis, Meitis unite in call to defer LS polls
Why Kukis, Meitis unite in call to defer LS polls
Spotlight on Dhoni as CSK, MI resume rivalry
Spotlight on Dhoni as CSK, MI resume rivalry
KKR hoping to exploit home conditions vs depleted LSG
KKR hoping to exploit home conditions vs depleted LSG
Reply to terrorists can't have rules because...: MEA
Reply to terrorists can't have rules because...: MEA
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Govt notifies rules for online gaming

Govt notifies rules for online gaming

What's powering online gaming: 70% from small towns

What's powering online gaming: 70% from small towns

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances