Govt notifies rules for online gaming

IT ministry will notify an entity that will flag false information posted online pertaining to the government, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

*IMAGE: There are around 900 gaming companies, which will come under tighter regulatory oversight with the new policy. Photograph: Kind courtesy SCREEN POST/Unsplash.com

While releasing final guidelines for online gaming, the minister said that the final rule is still in work.

“Government has decided to notify an entity through Meity and that organisation then would be the fact checker for all aspects of content online and only those that are related to the government,” Chandrasekhar said.

Talking about rules for online gaming, the minister said that there will be multiple self-regulatory organisations (SRO) which will decide on permissibility of online games based on the framework.

He said that private companies have submitted model for SRO which will be discussed with them.

“Government will notify SRO. it will be an independent body.

"We are starting with three SROs.

"If there is need for more we will go for it,” Chandrasekhar said.

The government has notified rules for online gaming under the IT rules of 2021.

The minister said that any online game that deals with real money and involves wagering will not be permitted.

He said online games that collect money will need to complete KYC norms.