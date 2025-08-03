Modi discusses possible new VP names with President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi amid a logjam in Parliament and fresh trade tensions with the United States.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI on X

Although official details were not released, senior government sources said the 40-minute meeting is understood to have touched upon three key issues.

Possible names for the post of Vice-President, which fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, were reportedly reviewed.

A Cabinet reshuffle was also discussed, along with the names of new Governors, whose appointments are expected this week.

'Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,' the official handle of the President's Secretariat posted on X.

The meeting came against the backdrop of opposition protests over Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has stalled most business in the Monsoon Session since July 21.

It also followed US President Donald Trump's announcement of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports -- and an unspecified penalty -- linked to New Delhi's defence and energy ties with Russia.

-- With inputs from agencies