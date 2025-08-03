HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi discusses possible new VP names with President

Modi discusses possible new VP names with President

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 03, 2025 16:12 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi amid a logjam in Parliament and fresh trade tensions with the United States.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI on X

Although official details were not released, senior government sources said the 40-minute meeting is understood to have touched upon three key issues.

Possible names for the post of Vice-President, which fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, were reportedly reviewed.

 

A Cabinet reshuffle was also discussed, along with the names of new Governors, whose appointments are expected this week.

'Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,' the official handle of the President's Secretariat posted on X.

The meeting came against the backdrop of opposition protests over Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has stalled most business in the Monsoon Session since July 21.

It also followed US President Donald Trump's announcement of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports -- and an unspecified penalty -- linked to New Delhi's defence and energy ties with Russia.

-- With inputs from agencies  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

A Deal Is Possible Only On Trump's Terms
A Deal Is Possible Only On Trump's Terms
When Ravan...: Minister invokes Ramayan ahead of Op Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha
When Ravan...: Minister invokes Ramayan ahead of Op Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha
Trump didn't call PM during Op Sindoor: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha
Trump didn't call PM during Op Sindoor: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha
No third-party role in Pak ceasefire, reiterates Jaishankar
No third-party role in Pak ceasefire, reiterates Jaishankar
NDA rallies behind Modi after Trump's 25% tariff on India, slams Oppn
NDA rallies behind Modi after Trump's 25% tariff on India, slams Oppn

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 2

Lasts Longer, Plays Harder: Moto G86 Power Phone

webstory image 3

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

VIDEOS

Sadhvi Pragya's shocking claims in Malegaon blast case5:38

Sadhvi Pragya's shocking claims in Malegaon blast case

Ultra-High-Density apple farming boosts income & employment in Rajouri10:30

Ultra-High-Density apple farming boosts income &...

WATCH: Rohit Sharma makes an appearance at Oval for IND vs ENG Test0:33

WATCH: Rohit Sharma makes an appearance at Oval for IND...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD