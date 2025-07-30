HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » No third-party role in Pak ceasefire, reiterates Jaishankar

No third-party role in Pak ceasefire, reiterates Jaishankar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 30, 2025 14:48 IST

x

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday made it clear that there was no third party intervention in bringing about a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, asserting that the halting of the Operation was not linked to trade.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Intervening in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump did not have any phone calls between April 22 and June 16.

The Opposition has been attacking the government on claims made by Trump on mediation in halting of hostilities between India and Pakistan by using the threat of trade.

 

He said India will not tolerate any cross-border terrorism and has responded to Pakistan by carrying out Operation Sindoor and will continue to do so whenever the neighbouring country attacked again.

Noting that the Pahalgam terror attack was absolutely unacceptable, he said a redline was crossed by Pakistan and there had to be accountability and justice.

"Blood and water will not flow together," he said, justifying India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

Jaishankar said the Modi government has corrected wrongs of Nehru's policies by suspending the Treaty. The Treaty signed by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was not to buy peace, but for appeasement.

The External Affairs Minister said terrorism is now on the global agenda only because of the efforts of the Modi government.

He said India exerted huge pressure on Pakistan through the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) process and also despite not being a member of the UN Security Council, India was able to get UN recognition that The Resistance Front (TRF) is proxy of Pakistan-based LeT.

The TRF had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Trump didn't call PM during Op Sindoor: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha
Trump didn't call PM during Op Sindoor: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha
Pakistan pleaded for ceasefire, govt tells Parliament
Pakistan pleaded for ceasefire, govt tells Parliament
When Ravan...: Minister invokes Ramayan ahead of Op Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha
When Ravan...: Minister invokes Ramayan ahead of Op Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha
Govt answers in Lok Sabha over US role in India-Pak ceasefire
Govt answers in Lok Sabha over US role in India-Pak ceasefire
India stopped Op Sindoor on condition that...: Rajnath
India stopped Op Sindoor on condition that...: Rajnath

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Countries That Smoke The Most

webstory image 2

Recipe: Masaledaar Akkha Masoor

webstory image 3

Top 10 Hot Job Destinations In India

VIDEOS

Watch: This is how Sambit Patra started his speech in LS1:12

Watch: This is how Sambit Patra started his speech in LS

'No world leader told India to stop Op Sindoor', says PM Modi3:50

'No world leader told India to stop Op Sindoor', says PM...

Anurag Thakur reads Indira letters to Nixon during 1971 war3:53

Anurag Thakur reads Indira letters to Nixon during 1971 war

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD