Palau-flagged Oil Tanker Attacked, Indian Crew Injured

Amidst escalating Middle East tensions, an oil tanker attack off the coast of Oman injures Indian crew members, raising concerns about maritime security and regional stability.

Photograph: Reuters TV/US Department of Defence/Handout via Reuters

Key Points A Palau-flagged oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members was attacked near Oman, resulting in injuries.

Omani authorities reported the attack, stating it occurred off the Musandam peninsula.

The attack happened amidst escalating tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel.

All crew members, including Indian and Iranian nationals, were safely evacuated after the oil tanker attack.

India has expressed deep concern over the developments in Iran and the Gulf region, urging restraint and dialogue.

A Palau-flagged oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members came under attack from the Iranian military off Oman's Musandam peninsula and four people were injured in the strike, Omani authorities said on Sunday.

Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries after the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

The Iranian retaliation increased after Tehran announced early Sunday that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the Israel-US strike.

Oman's Maritime Security Center said the oil tanker Skylight was subjected to an attack around five nautical miles north of the port of Khasab in the Musandam governorate, according to Oman news agency.

The entire crew of 20 individuals, comprising 15 Indian nationals and five Iranians, have been safely evacuated, it said.

It said four crew members sustained injuries of varying degrees and have been given medical care.

People familiar with the incident indicated that New Delhi is in touch with the relevant authorities.

Escalating Tensions and Regional Response

Iran on Sunday said it will avenge the killing of Khamenei, triggering fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

The US-Israel joint strikes on Iran came after weeks of negotiations between Washington and Tehran on the Iranian nuclear programme did not produce any tangible outcome.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday that India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region.

"We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians," it said.

"Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected," it added.