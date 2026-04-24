Modi Slams TMC For Corruption, Infiltration In Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticised the TMC, alleging widespread corruption and infiltration have damaged West Bengal's identity and hindered its development.

Key Points PM Modi accuses TMC of 15 years of corruption and looting in West Bengal.

Modi claims TMC has destroyed Bengal's identity through infiltration and syndicate networks.

Modi criticises TMC for turning Jadavpur University into a symbol of anarchy.

Modi promises to end corruption and syndicate control in West Bengal if BJP wins.

Modi pledges to empower women and support their political advancement in Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a blistering attack on the ruling TMC, alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led party had looted West Bengal for 15 years, destroyed the state's identity through corruption and infiltration, and turned premier institutions like Jadavpur University into symbols of disorder and political intimidation.

Addressing a rally in Baruipur within the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency, Modi claimed that the voting in the first phase of the state assembly polls signalled a strong undercurrent in "favour of the BJP" and asserted that the TMC might "not even be able to open its account" in several districts.

"The first phase of voting has shown that the TMC may not even be able to open its account in several districts. Now you must ensure a decisive defeat for TMC and a clear victory for the BJP," he told the gathering.

Around 92 per cent of the 3.60 crore electors voted in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly polls on Thursday.

"You are enduring intense heat, but I assure you that your effort will not go in vain. I will repay your dedication with interest by ensuring the development of this region," he said while addressing the rally.

Modi Highlights BJP Support Across Bengal

Claiming that the BJP has emerged as the preferred choice cutting across professions and social classes, Modi said support for the saffron party was visible everywhere in Bengal.

"Since the country gained independence, India has never witnessed anything like what the people of Bengal have demonstrated this time. Everywhere, the talk is about how much massive support the BJP has received in Bengal," he said, referring to the voter turnout in the first phase of polling.

From small shopkeepers to big traders, from taxi drivers to rickshaw pullers, from government employees to police personnel, everyone is "fearlessly standing with the BJP", Modi claimed, adding that teachers, lawyers and doctors have also openly backed the party.

Appealing particularly to first-time voters and young electors, Modi said they had already set the tone of the election and urged people to ensure an even bigger turnout in the second and final phase.

"First-time voters have set the tone. Now, it is your turn to surpass their record with even higher turnout," he said.

Accusations of Corruption and Infiltration

The Prime Minister sharpened his attack on the TMC by accusing it of institutionalising corruption and protecting criminal networks across sectors.

"In the last 15 years, the TMC has only worked to loot Bengal. There is no sector left untouched by corruption," he said.

Referring to alleged recruitment irregularities, chit fund frauds, coal and sand mining scams, ration distribution anomalies and the "cut money" culture, Modi said the people of Bengal wanted accountability.

"Those involved in recruitment irregularities, chit fund and coal scams will not be spared. Looting of rations for the poor and the cut money will not be allowed," he said.

Modi also accused the ruling party of weakening Bengal's social and economic fabric by encouraging infiltration and allowing syndicate networks to flourish.

"The TMC has destroyed Bengal's identity. Infiltrators are being settled here. They are encroaching on land and taking away people's livelihoods," Modi alleged.

"On one side, there is TMC's corruption; on the other, the pressure of infiltration. As a result, many Bengalis are being forced to leave their homes in search of opportunities," he said.

The problem, he said, could only be solved if the BJP came to power with a strong majority.

Concerns Over Jadavpur University

The Prime Minister also referred to frequent unrest at Jadavpur University, saying the premier institution, once respected globally for its academic legacy, had become a "symbol of anarchy under the present dispensation".

"Jadavpur University (JU) was once spoken of with great respect. Its foundation was built on strong academic values. But today, people are being threatened, and students are being forced to protest," he said.

Claiming that anti-national slogans were being written on JU campus walls and students were being pushed into protests instead of studies, Modi said a government that could not protect its own premier educational institutions could not safeguard Bengal's future.

"We do not want anarchy; we want a healthy academic environment. We want dialogue here, not threats," he said.

Call for Change in West Bengal

Invoking freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, Modi said Bengal had historically shown the way during moments of national crisis and was again poised for political change.

"When the country was weary of British tyranny, Netaji ignited a new hope. Today, Bengal is tired of TMC's 15 years of misrule, but a new wave of change is now rising across the state," he said.

"Give us your blessings, and we will give you freedom from TMC's fear, corruption, syndicate, unemployment, atrocities against daughters and forced migration," Modi said, urging voters to back the BJP's lotus symbol for what he called a "new Bengal".

Turning to local issues in Jadavpur, Modi accused syndicates of holding development hostage and forcing residents to pay money even to build houses on their own land.

"Whose control is here over the supply of sand, bricks and cement is no secret to anyone. If someone tries to build a house on their own land, they have to pay money to syndicate members. We will change such conditions," Modi said.

On women's empowerment, Modi promised stronger institutional support if the BJP formed the government in the state, and accused the TMC and its allies of opposing women's political advancement.

"The BJP believes that if a daughter is empowered, society will be empowered. We want every sister in Bengal to become economically self-reliant. But in Parliament, the TMC and its allies opposed women's reservation. The country wants greater participation of daughters in politics, but the TMC does not want that," he alleged.